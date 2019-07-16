Premios Emmy 2019: 'Juego de Tronos' arrasa y bate récord con 32 nominaciones 16/07/2019 - 18:30 0 Comentarios

La ficción de HBO, la más nominada de la historia: suma 161 en total

La gala se celebrará 22 de septiembre en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles

'Chernobyl', también de HBO, parte como favorita en la categoría de miniserie

Juego de Tronos ha conseguido un total de 32 nominaciones a los premios Emmy, convirtiéndose así en la serie que ha recibido más nominaciones de la historia para una misma temporada y sumando 161 en total a lo largo de toda su existencia.

La gala se celebrará el domingo 22 de septiembre (madrugada del lunes 23 España) en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles. La entrega de los premios técnicos tendrá lugar una semana antes.

Estas son las nominaciones de los Premios Emmy 2019 en las principales categorías:

Mejor drama

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Juego de tronos

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This is us

Mejor actriz protagonista en drama

Emilia Clarke (Juego de tronos)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (Cómo defender a un asesino)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Mejor actor protagonista en drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This is us)

Kit Harington (Juego de tronos)

Bobo Ordenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)

Mejor actor de reparto en drama

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Juego de tronos)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Juego de tronos)

Peter Dinklage (Juego de tronos)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This is Us)

Mejor actriz de reparto en drama

Gwendoline Christie (Juego de tronos)

Lena Headey (Juego de tronos)

Sophie Turner (Juego de tronos)

Maisie Williams (Juego de tronos)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Mejor comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Mejor actor protagonista en comedia

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Mejor actriz protagonista en comedia

Christina Applegate (Dead to me)

Rachel Borsmann (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Alan Arkin (El método Kominsky)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Mejor miniserie

Chernobyl

Fuga en Dannemora

Fosse / Verdon

Sharp Objetcts

When they see us

Mejor actriz protagonista en miniserie o película

Amy Adams (Heridas abiertas)

Patricia Arquette (Fuga en Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When they see us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When they see us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Mejor actor protagonista en miniserie o película

Benicio del toro (Fuga en Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When they see us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse / Verdon)

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse / Verdon)

Patricia Clarkson (Heridas abiertas)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (Así nos ven)

Vera Farmiga (Así nos ven)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película

Stella Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Fuga en Dannemora)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Mickahel K. Williams (When They See Us)

Película para televisión

Black Mirror Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime Video)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)