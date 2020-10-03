Muere a los 19 años Archie Lyndhurst, Ollie Coulton en 'So Ankward'

Archie Lyndhurst, el actor de 19 años que llevaba un lustro protagonizando So Awkward en CBBC, la cadena temática infantil de la BBC, ha fallecido.
La prestigiosa cadena británica lo ha hecho público por las redes sociales, declarando que "tristemente, ha muerto tras una breve enfermedad".
Lea también: El último tuit del recién fallecido Chadwick Boseman, el post con más likes de la historia de Twitter
"Todos los que trabajaron con él echarán mucho de menos a Archie, así como todos los fans que se rieron junto con Ollie en la serie", añade la cadena británica, haciendo referencia a Ollie Coulton, el personaje adolescente al que daba vida.
Samuel Paul Small, uno de sus compañeros de reparto en So Awkward, conocido también por Juego de Tronos, ha publicado una foto de ambos, con el siguiente mensaje adjunto en Instagram, que en resumen venía a decir: "A mi hermano Archie. No puedo entender que hayas muerto. Tenías aún tanta vida que vivir, y yo habría dado cualquier cosa para que siguieras".
El actor era hijo Nicholas Lyndhurst, actor muy conocido en Gran Bretaña por Only Fools and Horses, Lassie...
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
To my brother Archie. I still can't quite comprehend that you have passed. You still had so much life to live and I'd give anything for you to keep on living it. My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you. I vow to make you proud with every last breath. Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro. I wish you could've all known Archie how we knew him. I've never met someone so full of life and had touched so many peoples hearts. Archie was there for me in my lowest lows but my highest highs were with him. Archie's my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is. To be honest, I still can't find the words that do him justice and show how much of a beautiful soul he was, but his mission was to make as many people happy as he could and trust me, he really really did. Archie loved his friends and family so so dearly and we hope he knows how much he truly was loved. We never know what tomorrow will bring so hug the ones you love extra tight as Archie always did????????