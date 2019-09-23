Lista completa de ganadores de los premios Emmy 2019

Juego de tronos lidera la lista de ganadores de los premios Emmy 2019 con 12 galardones, por delante de la miniserie Chernobyl (10), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (8), Freesolo (7) y Fleabag (6). Esta última fue la gran sorpresa y la protagonista de la noche, al conseguir el Emmy a la mejor comedia y el de mejor actriz para Phoebe Waller-Bridge. [¿Dónde ver en España 'Fleabag'?]
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Juego de tronos
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This is us
Emilia Clarke (Juego de tronos)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (Cómo defender a un asesino)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This is us)
Kit Harington (Juego de tronos)
Bobo Ordenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Alfie Allen (Juego de tronos)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Juego de tronos)
Peter Dinklage (Juego de tronos)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This is Us)
Gwendoline Christie (Juego de tronos)
Lena Headey (Juego de tronos)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Sophie Turner (Juego de tronos)
Maisie Williams (Juego de tronos)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Anthony Anderson (Blackish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Christina Applegate (Dead to me)
Rachel Borsmann (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Alan Arkin (El método Kominsky)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia colman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Chernobyl
Fuga en Dannemora
Fosse / Verdon
Sharp Objetcts
When they see us
Amy Adams (Heridas abiertas)
Patricia Arquette (Fuga en Dannemora)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Aunjanue Ellis (When they see us)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When they see us)
Benicio del toro (Fuga en Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When they see us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse / Verdon)
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse / Verdon)
Patricia Clarkson (Heridas abiertas)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (Así nos ven)
Vera Farmiga (Así nos ven)
Stella Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
Paul Dano (Fuga en Dannemora)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Mickahel K. Williams (When They See Us)
Black Mirror Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon Prime Video)
My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)
Comentarios 0
Deja tu comentario