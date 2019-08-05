Afton Williamson abandona 'The Rookie', serie de Nathan Fillion, por racismo y acoso sexual

Afton Williamson, protagonista de The Rookie -la nueva serie de Nathan Fillion en ABC tras Castle-, ha sorprendido este domingo a sus seguidores al anunciar en su cuenta personal de Instagram que ha decidido abandonar la ficción. La actriz asegura que ha tomado esta determinación después de haber sufrido racismo y acoso sexual por parte de algunos miembros del equipo.
"Durante el rodaje del episodio piloto, sufrí los comentarios racistas e inapropiados del jefe del equipo de peluquería, así como el bullying de los productores ejecutivos. Durante la temporada, todo esto continuó, junto con un episodio de acoso sexual de un actor invitado recurrente, mientras que el bullying del jefe de peluquería se agravó a una agresión sexual en la fiesta de fin de rodaje", relata Williamson en un duro testimonio.
La intérprete denuncia que se quejó en numerosas ocasiones a los productores de la serie y que no fue hasta que se produjo el ataque cuando tomaron la decisión de despdirlo. Afton Williamson acusa directamente a Alexi Hawley, showrunner de la serie, de haber ignorado sus continuas quejas. Según explica, Hawley se comprometió a hablar con recursos humanos sobre este acoso pero que nunca llegó a cumplir su promesa.
La actriz critica también la decisión del productor de mantener en la serie al actor al que acusó de haber tenido un comportamiento inadecuado con ella. "Incluso tuve que compartir escenas con él", señala.
"Solo me pidieron que participara en una investigación después de una reunión que exigí en junio tras el anuncio de la renovación por una segunda temporada", afirma la americana. "Estaban tanto el showrunner y los otros dos productores como mi agente y el representante sindical de actores. Estaba claro que el showrunner no había transmitido mis quejas con ninguno de ellos", concluye.
I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth. Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers. During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept. Head escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party.The Sexual Harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised. The Hair Dept. Head was fired ONLY after the sexual assault and NOT for an entire year of outward racism/racially charged language and bullying behavior in and out of the Hair and Makeup trailer. HR protocol was never adhered to following the above reports given by me to my Showrunner/EP and an investigation was never issued for any of my claims. The only time I was asked to participate in an investigation was after a meeting I called in June following our Season 2 announcement. This meeting included the Showrunner and two other producers as well as my agent and SAG-AFTRA Union Rep. It was clear to all present in the meeting that the Showrunner had not shared my reports with the any of the producers. After my initial report of sexual harassment, I was assured that the actor would be fired. I was also asked to film with him the very next day as a courtesy to the script, even though we had not begun filming the episode yet. This actor reappeared on our call sheet at the end of the season, I was even written in scenes with him. I asked the Showrunner about this and he admitted to me that the actor had not been fired nor had he gotten HR involved. I was asked to return this season, and promised that "everything was handled." The investigation hadn't even begun and Season 2 had already started filming. I turned it down and I walked. Now is the best time in the world to be a woman and I have a platform so it's time to use my Voice. Strength comes from within. It comes from Above. "Greater is He that is within Me than he that is in the world" ??????????
La publicación de Willamson encontró una rápida respuesta por parte de la cadena ABC, que en un comunicado ha asegurado que están analizando la situación. "En junio, eOne [productora de The Rookie] nos informó que había una investigación que seguía en marcha", afirman. "La seguridad de nuestros entornos laborales es una prioridad para nosotros, y nos tomamos este asunto muy en serio", continúan.
Por su parte, Nathan Fillion y el resto de actores del reparto aun no se han pronunciado. Otras actrices afroamericanas, como Angela Basset, Kimrie Lewis y Angela Davis, sí han querido hablar mostrándole su apoyo a Williamson y han denunciado la permisividad que aun hoy sigue habiendo en los rodajes de cine y de televisión ante este tipo de conflictos.
