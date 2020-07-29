'Watchmen' arrasa por sorpresa en las nominaciones de los Emmy 2020: lista completa

La serie limitada Watchmen de HBO dominó este martes las nominaciones de los Emmy con 26 candidaturas, anunció la Academia de la Televisión de EE.UU. La serie de Damon Lindelof, que dio continuidad al célebre cómic Watchmen de Alan Moore y Dave Gibbons, se postuló hoy como favorita para los premios más importantes de la pequeña pantalla por delante de The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, que logró 20 nominaciones, y de Ozark y Succession, que se anotaron cada una 18 candidaturas.
The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul, Ozark, Stranger Things y Sucession se verán las caras por el Emmy a la mejor serie dramática.
El galardón a la mejor comedia se decidirá entre Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, The Good Place, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Schitt's Creek y What We Do in the Shadows.
Watchmen parte como aspirante destacada en el apartado de serie limitada, donde también fueron nominadas Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, Unbelievable y Unorthodox.
Finalmente, American Son, Bad Education, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie y Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend se disputarán la estatuilla a la mejor película televisiva.
En cuanto a las categorías de interpretación, Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer y Sandra Oh (ambas por Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark) y Zendaya (Euphoria) serán candidatas al Emmy a mejor actriz dramática.
Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This is Us), Steve Carell (The Morning Show), Brian Cox y Jeremy Strong (ambos por Succession) y Billy Porter (Pose) optarán al premio a mejor actor dramático.
Por otro lado, Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) y Ramy Youssef (Ramy) lucharán por el premio al mejor actor cómico.
Christina Applegate y Linda Cardellini (las dos por Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Issa Rae (Insecure) y Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) fueron nominadas al galardón de mejor actriz cómica.
La 72 edición de los Emmy está previsto que se celebre el 20 de septiembre con Jimmy Kimmel como presentador y previsiblemente de forma virtual debido a la crisis global del coronavirus.
Mejor serie dramática:
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Mejo actor principal en serie dramática
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Mejor comedia
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
El método Kominsky (Netflix)
La maravillosa señora Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
Mejor actriz de comedia
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (La maravillosa señora Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Mejor actor de comedia
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia
Alex Borstein (La maravillosa señora Maisel)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle (La maravillosa señora Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor actor secundario en comedia
Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Alan Arkin (El método Kominsky)
Sterling K. Brown (La maravillosa señora Maisel)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Tony Shalhoub (La maravillosa señora Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Mejor miniserie
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Creedme (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Mejor tv-movie
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: Una película de Breaking Bad (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión:
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (La innegable verdad)
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
Toni Collette (Creedme)
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)
Programas de variedades y talk-show
Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor reality
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice