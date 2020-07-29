'Watchmen' arrasa por sorpresa en las nominaciones de los Emmy 2020: lista completa EFE 29/07/2020 - 8:59 0 Comentarios

La serie de HBO, favorita con 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel', 'Ozark' y 'Succession'

Jennifer Aniston y Zendaya, candidatas al premio a la Mejor Actriz de Drama

La gala, presentada por Jimmy Kimmel, se celebrará el 20 de septiembre

La serie limitada Watchmen de HBO dominó este martes las nominaciones de los Emmy con 26 candidaturas, anunció la Academia de la Televisión de EE.UU. La serie de Damon Lindelof, que dio continuidad al célebre cómic Watchmen de Alan Moore y Dave Gibbons, se postuló hoy como favorita para los premios más importantes de la pequeña pantalla por delante de The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, que logró 20 nominaciones, y de Ozark y Succession, que se anotaron cada una 18 candidaturas.

The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul, Ozark, Stranger Things y Sucession se verán las caras por el Emmy a la mejor serie dramática.

El galardón a la mejor comedia se decidirá entre Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, The Good Place, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Schitt's Creek y What We Do in the Shadows.

Watchmen parte como aspirante destacada en el apartado de serie limitada, donde también fueron nominadas Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, Unbelievable y Unorthodox.

Finalmente, American Son, Bad Education, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie y Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend se disputarán la estatuilla a la mejor película televisiva.

Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman y Zendaya, nominadas

En cuanto a las categorías de interpretación, Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer y Sandra Oh (ambas por Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark) y Zendaya (Euphoria) serán candidatas al Emmy a mejor actriz dramática.

Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This is Us), Steve Carell (The Morning Show), Brian Cox y Jeremy Strong (ambos por Succession) y Billy Porter (Pose) optarán al premio a mejor actor dramático.

Por otro lado, Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) y Ramy Youssef (Ramy) lucharán por el premio al mejor actor cómico.

Christina Applegate y Linda Cardellini (las dos por Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Issa Rae (Insecure) y Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) fueron nominadas al galardón de mejor actriz cómica.

La 72 edición de los Emmy está previsto que se celebre el 20 de septiembre con Jimmy Kimmel como presentador y previsiblemente de forma virtual debido a la crisis global del coronavirus.

Listado completo de nominaciones

Mejor serie dramática:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejo actor principal en serie dramática

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Mejor comedia

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

El método Kominsky (Netflix)

La maravillosa señora Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

Mejor actriz de comedia

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (La maravillosa señora Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Mejor actor de comedia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia

Alex Borstein (La maravillosa señora Maisel)

D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (La maravillosa señora Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actor secundario en comedia

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Alan Arkin (El método Kominsky)

Sterling K. Brown (La maravillosa señora Maisel)

Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Tony Shalhoub (La maravillosa señora Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Mejor miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Creedme (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Mejor tv-movie

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: Una película de Breaking Bad (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (La innegable verdad)

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Creedme)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Programas de variedades y talk-show

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor reality

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice