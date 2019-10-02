Lola Índigo, nominada en los MTV EMA 2019 que lideran Ariana Grande y Shawn Mendes

MTV ha anunciado hoy los nominados de los MTV EMAs 2019, con Ariana Grande liderando la lista con siete nominaciones, incluyendo 'Mejor artista', 'Mejor vídeo' por su exitazo thank you, next, y 'Mejor Canción", categoría en la que compite con Shawn Mendes y, por las (por primera vez nominados) a los premios, Lil Nas X y Billie Eilish; todos ellos siguen de cerca a Grande con seis nominaciones cada uno.
El fenómeno latino J Balvin, acumula por su parte cinco nominaciones entre las que se incluye 'Mejor artista', mientras que Lizzo y Taylor Swift compiten entre ellas en la categoría 'Mejor artista local EE.UU.' además de aspirar a cuatro nominaciones cada una. Rosalía ha recibido cuatro nominaciones incluyendo a 'Mejor Vídeo' por Con Altura ft. El Guincho, tema con el que también lucha por el galardón a 'Mejor colaboración' junto a J Balvin, y a 'Mejor look' y 'Mejor push'.
Y en España, compiten por llevarse el título de 'Mejor artista local' Amaral, Anni B Sweet, Beret, Carolina Durante y Lola Índigo. Los #MTVEMA 2019 podrán verse en directo a través de la red de MTV, en más de de 180 paises el domingo 3 de noviembre desde el Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla (FIBES) a partir de las 20:00.
Las votaciones están abiertas en mtvema.com hasta el 2 de noviembre a última hora.
MEJOR VIDEO
Ariana Grande:Thank u next
Billie Eilish: Bad guy
Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Rosalía, J Balvin: Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift:ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
MEJOR ARTISTA
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
MEJOR CANCIÓN
Ariana Grande: 7 rings
Billie Eilish: bad guy
Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee: Sunflower
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello: Señorita
MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
BTS, Halsey: Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus: Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
Rosalía, J Balvin: Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello: Señorita
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha: Call You Mine
MEJOR ARTISTA POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
MEJOR ARTISTA HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
MEJOR ARTISTA DE ELECTRÓNICA
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
MEJOR LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
MEJORES FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
MEJOR PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalía
MEJOR ARTISTA WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
*Ariana Grande (EE.UU), Taylor Swift (EE.UU), Ed Sheeran (Reino Unido e Irlanda), Shawn Mendes (Canadá) y Burna Boy (África) están entre los nominados a 'Mejor artista local' en sus respectivas regiones.
