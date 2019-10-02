Lola Índigo, nominada en los MTV EMA 2019 que lideran Ariana Grande y Shawn Mendes Ecoteuve.es 2/10/2019 - 16:30 0 Comentarios

La primera expulsada de 'OT 2017' competirá contra Anni B Sweet o Carolina Durante

Rosalía, ganadora de dos premios en 2018, opta a cuatro galardones

La gala se celebrará el próximo domingo 3 de noviembre, a las 20.00, en Sevilla

MTV ha anunciado hoy los nominados de los MTV EMAs 2019, con Ariana Grande liderando la lista con siete nominaciones, incluyendo 'Mejor artista', 'Mejor vídeo' por su exitazo thank you, next, y 'Mejor Canción", categoría en la que compite con Shawn Mendes y, por las (por primera vez nominados) a los premios, Lil Nas X y Billie Eilish; todos ellos siguen de cerca a Grande con seis nominaciones cada uno.

El fenómeno latino J Balvin, acumula por su parte cinco nominaciones entre las que se incluye 'Mejor artista', mientras que Lizzo y Taylor Swift compiten entre ellas en la categoría 'Mejor artista local EE.UU.' además de aspirar a cuatro nominaciones cada una. Rosalía ha recibido cuatro nominaciones incluyendo a 'Mejor Vídeo' por Con Altura ft. El Guincho, tema con el que también lucha por el galardón a 'Mejor colaboración' junto a J Balvin, y a 'Mejor look' y 'Mejor push'.

Y en España, compiten por llevarse el título de 'Mejor artista local' Amaral, Anni B Sweet, Beret, Carolina Durante y Lola Índigo. Los #MTVEMA 2019 podrán verse en directo a través de la red de MTV, en más de de 180 paises el domingo 3 de noviembre desde el Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla (FIBES) a partir de las 20:00.

Las votaciones están abiertas en mtvema.com hasta el 2 de noviembre a última hora.

CATEGORÍAS Y NOMINADOS

MEJOR VIDEO

Ariana Grande:Thank u next

Billie Eilish: Bad guy

Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Rosalía, J Balvin: Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift:ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

MEJOR ARTISTA

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MEJOR CANCIÓN

Ariana Grande: 7 rings

Billie Eilish: bad guy

Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee: Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello: Señorita

MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

BTS, Halsey: Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus: Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

Rosalía, J Balvin: Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello: Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha: Call You Mine

MEJOR ARTISTA POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

MEJOR ARTISTA HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

MEJOR ARTISTA DE ELECTRÓNICA

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

MEJOR LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

MEJORES FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MEJOR PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalía

MEJOR ARTISTA WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

*Ariana Grande (EE.UU), Taylor Swift (EE.UU), Ed Sheeran (Reino Unido e Irlanda), Shawn Mendes (Canadá) y Burna Boy (África) están entre los nominados a 'Mejor artista local' en sus respectivas regiones.