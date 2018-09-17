Penélope Cruz y Antonio Banderas buscan un Emmy mientras 'Juego de tronos' se enfrenta a 'The Handmaid's Tale' Ecoteuve.es 17/09/2018 - 10:43 0 Comentarios

La Academia de la Televisión de EEUU celebra esta noche la entrega de premios

La Academia de la Televisión de EEUU celebra esta noche (madrugada del lunes al martes) la entrega de los Premios Emmy desde el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles.

Juego de tronos, la serie que ha ganado más premios en la historia de los Emmy, parte como favorita al lograr hoy 22 candidaturas. La aclamada ficción vuelve a los Emmy después de un año de descanso y se tendrá que enfrentar a dos pesos pesados: Westworld y The Handmaid's Tale, con 21 y 20 candidaturas, respectivamente.

Por otra parte, Penélope Cruz y Antonio Banderas podrían conseguir su primer Emmy. La primera está nominada por el papel de Donatella Versace en American Crime Story. El malagueño, por su parte, opta al premio por su trabajo en Genius: Picasso.

Mejor Serie Dramática

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is us

Westworld

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Mejor Actor Principal de Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This is us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This is us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Mejor Actriz Principal de Drama

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (The Orphan Black)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russel (The Americans)

Even Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Juego de Tronos)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Peter Dinklage (Juego de Tronos)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Joseph Fiennes (The Hanmaid's Tale)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Drama

Lena Headey (Juego de tronos)

Millie Bobby Brown: (Stranger Things)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Mejor Actor Invitado en Drama

F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)

Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)

Matthew Goode (The Crown)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Mejor Actriz Invitada en Drama

Diana Rigg (Juego de tronos)

Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)

Viola Davis (Scandal)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mejor Actor Principal de Comedia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Mejor Actriz Principal de Comedia

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Wllis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Comedia

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Comedia

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Mejor Actor Invitado en Comedia

Katt Williams (Atlanta)

Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Bryan Cranston (Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor Actriz Invitada en Comedia

Wanda Sykes (Black-ish)

Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)

Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)

Mejor Miniserie

The Alienist

American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Mejor Actor Principal en Miniserie o TV-Movie

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Darren Criss (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesucristo Superstar Live In Concert)

Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister)

Mejor Actriz Principal en Miniserie o TV-Movie

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (Ley y Orden True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Miniserie o TV-Movie

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesucristo Superstar Live In Concert)

Ricky Martin (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace)

Edgar Ramírez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace)

Finn Wittrock (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Miniserie o TV-Movie

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Penélope Cruz (American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace)

Judith Light (American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace)

Letitia Wright (Black Mirror: Black Museum)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)

PUBLICIDAD